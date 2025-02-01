Boost in Funding: Ayush Ministry's Budget Increased by 14.15%

The Ministry of Ayush is set to receive a significant budget boost for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with allocations rising to Rs 3,992.90 crore—marking a 14.15% increase from the 2024-25 revised estimates.

Key funding will be directed towards the National Medicinal Plants Board, receiving Rs 18.59 crore, and the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, allocated Rs 21.96 crore. These funds aim to promote the cultivation and standardization of medicinal plants and Ayush drugs.

Autonomous bodies under the ministry, such as research councils and the All India Institute of Ayurveda, have also seen an increase in their financial support to encourage further research and development within Ayush systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)