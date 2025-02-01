Revolutionizing Pain Management for Dialysis Patients: A Breakthrough Study

A groundbreaking study has revealed that Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) can significantly alleviate chronic pain experienced by individuals undergoing dialysis. Traditional methods, including opioids, have been inadequate, prompting a search for more effective solutions.

Conducted by the HOPE Consortium, the study enlisted 643 subjects from various medical centers, focusing on diverse communities such as New Mexico's Native American population. Chair of UNM's Department of Internal Medicine, Dr. Mark Unruh, underscored the importance of this research, given the limited pain management options available for these patients.

The study's intervention involves 45-minute coaching sessions using cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and other pain coping strategies. Results showed modest improvements, offering a viable alternative to opioids and marking a potential paradigm shift in clinical care for dialysis patients.

