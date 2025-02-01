Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pain Management for Dialysis Patients: A Breakthrough Study

A recent study highlights the effectiveness of Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) in reducing chronic pain among dialysis patients. The study, involving 643 participants, shows how non-opioid strategies can significantly improve quality of life through cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and pain education modules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:56 IST
Revolutionizing Pain Management for Dialysis Patients: A Breakthrough Study
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A groundbreaking study has revealed that Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) can significantly alleviate chronic pain experienced by individuals undergoing dialysis. Traditional methods, including opioids, have been inadequate, prompting a search for more effective solutions.

Conducted by the HOPE Consortium, the study enlisted 643 subjects from various medical centers, focusing on diverse communities such as New Mexico's Native American population. Chair of UNM's Department of Internal Medicine, Dr. Mark Unruh, underscored the importance of this research, given the limited pain management options available for these patients.

The study's intervention involves 45-minute coaching sessions using cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and other pain coping strategies. Results showed modest improvements, offering a viable alternative to opioids and marking a potential paradigm shift in clinical care for dialysis patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025