Left Menu

Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze and the PEPFAR Lifeline

The U.S. State Department clarified that PEPFAR is exempt from President Trump's 90-day foreign aid pause, allowing life-saving HIV assistance to continue. The pause aimed to align foreign aid with Trump's 'America First' policy caused confusion among aid groups. PEPFAR supports over 20 million people with HIV globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 04:09 IST
Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze and the PEPFAR Lifeline

Amidst President Donald Trump's 90-day foreign aid suspension review, the U.S. State Department on Saturday confirmed the waiver of life-saving humanitarian assistance for PEPFAR, the leading global HIV initiative. This exemption ensures the continuation of critical HIV care and services globally.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously issued waivers for emergency food aid and vital medical services; however, the precise impact of Trump's order left humanitarian groups in turmoil over operational continuity. A supplementary memo clarified the allowance of essential HIV-related activities under the PEPFAR program, including testing, counseling, and treatment.

The decision comes as USAID payments are halted, dramatically affecting international aid flow. Additionally, deliberations to integrate USAID under the State Department may alter the U.S. foreign aid landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025