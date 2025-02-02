Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze and the PEPFAR Lifeline

Amidst President Donald Trump's 90-day foreign aid suspension review, the U.S. State Department on Saturday confirmed the waiver of life-saving humanitarian assistance for PEPFAR, the leading global HIV initiative. This exemption ensures the continuation of critical HIV care and services globally.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously issued waivers for emergency food aid and vital medical services; however, the precise impact of Trump's order left humanitarian groups in turmoil over operational continuity. A supplementary memo clarified the allowance of essential HIV-related activities under the PEPFAR program, including testing, counseling, and treatment.

The decision comes as USAID payments are halted, dramatically affecting international aid flow. Additionally, deliberations to integrate USAID under the State Department may alter the U.S. foreign aid landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)