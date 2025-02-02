Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze and the PEPFAR Lifeline
The U.S. State Department clarified that PEPFAR is exempt from President Trump's 90-day foreign aid pause, allowing life-saving HIV assistance to continue. The pause aimed to align foreign aid with Trump's 'America First' policy caused confusion among aid groups. PEPFAR supports over 20 million people with HIV globally.
Amidst President Donald Trump's 90-day foreign aid suspension review, the U.S. State Department on Saturday confirmed the waiver of life-saving humanitarian assistance for PEPFAR, the leading global HIV initiative. This exemption ensures the continuation of critical HIV care and services globally.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously issued waivers for emergency food aid and vital medical services; however, the precise impact of Trump's order left humanitarian groups in turmoil over operational continuity. A supplementary memo clarified the allowance of essential HIV-related activities under the PEPFAR program, including testing, counseling, and treatment.
The decision comes as USAID payments are halted, dramatically affecting international aid flow. Additionally, deliberations to integrate USAID under the State Department may alter the U.S. foreign aid landscape significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Health Pulse: U.S. Urges Turkey Flu Tests & WHO Concerns
Global Health News: Policy Shifts and Challenges
Global Health Challenges: From Pandemic Response to Chronic Disease Discounts
Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Restructuring the State Department
China's Firm Support: WHO in Global Health Spotlight