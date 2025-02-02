IAPC's Palliative Care Summit Elevates Standards in J&K

Left Menu

The 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) held in Jammu and Kashmir focused on evidence-based practice and international collaboration. Attended by over 800 global delegates, it aimed at policy reforms, enhanced skills, and community engagement to improve palliative care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) wrapped up on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant moment in the region's healthcare landscape. The event, attended by over 800 delegates from around the world, included manifold discussions led by Indian and international experts to foster future collaborations.

Under the leadership of Dr. Rohit Lahori, J&K chapter President of IAPC, the conference presented 285 research papers for the first time in IAPCON history, aiming to integrate research findings into clinical practices. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the conference, reflecting on the importance of such global events in the region.

The forum emphasized the necessity for policy reforms to enhance palliative care services in India. As IAPCON 25 concludes, it paves the way for new collaborations and innovations, setting a new paradigm in palliative care practices across India. Participants expressed gratitude towards organizers for their hospitality and acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a future site for international medical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

