WHO Budget Faces Potential $400 Million Cut

The World Health Organization is considering a $400 million budget cut following the United States' decision to withdraw funding. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope for dialogue with the U.S. and invited suggestions to improve global health efforts during the agency's annual meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:22 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a potential $400 million budget reduction as member states deliberate on the financial implications of the United States' decision to retract its funding.

WHO's biggest government donor, the U.S., under President Trump's administration, announced its withdrawal, prompting the organization to assess its budgetary adjustments.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the agency's openness to dialogue with the United States, welcoming suggestions on enhancing global health services, at the WHO's annual executive board meeting.

