Supreme Court Demands Answers on ESIC Stipend Disparities

The Supreme Court has taken a stand on the ongoing issue of unpaid stipends to resident doctors in post-graduate diploma courses at ESIC hospitals, demanding an official response from the Centre and other parties involved.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice regarding the plea, which brings to light the concern of unequal treatment among medical candidates pursuing different courses.

The petition underscores the financial burdens that Diplomate of National Board candidates face due to the absence of allowances, contrasting with their MD/MS counterparts. Filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea seeks justice for the affected doctors, drawing attention to the discriminatory practices within ESIC institutions across several Indian states.

