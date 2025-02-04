Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Answers on ESIC Stipend Disparities

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond to complaints about unpaid stipends to resident doctors pursuing PG diplomas at ESIC hospitals. The petition, filed by Tanvi Dubey, highlights inconsistencies in allowances between different medical candidates, urging equitable treatment for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:15 IST
Supreme Court Demands Answers on ESIC Stipend Disparities
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a stand on the ongoing issue of unpaid stipends to resident doctors in post-graduate diploma courses at ESIC hospitals, demanding an official response from the Centre and other parties involved.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice regarding the plea, which brings to light the concern of unequal treatment among medical candidates pursuing different courses.

The petition underscores the financial burdens that Diplomate of National Board candidates face due to the absence of allowances, contrasting with their MD/MS counterparts. Filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea seeks justice for the affected doctors, drawing attention to the discriminatory practices within ESIC institutions across several Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025