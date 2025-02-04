Supreme Court Demands Answers on ESIC Stipend Disparities
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond to complaints about unpaid stipends to resident doctors pursuing PG diplomas at ESIC hospitals. The petition, filed by Tanvi Dubey, highlights inconsistencies in allowances between different medical candidates, urging equitable treatment for all.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a stand on the ongoing issue of unpaid stipends to resident doctors in post-graduate diploma courses at ESIC hospitals, demanding an official response from the Centre and other parties involved.
A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice regarding the plea, which brings to light the concern of unequal treatment among medical candidates pursuing different courses.
The petition underscores the financial burdens that Diplomate of National Board candidates face due to the absence of allowances, contrasting with their MD/MS counterparts. Filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea seeks justice for the affected doctors, drawing attention to the discriminatory practices within ESIC institutions across several Indian states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- ESIC
- hospitals
- stipend
- doctors
- residents
- allowances
- disparity
- healthcare
- petition
ALSO READ
Counting Dolphins: Chilika's Endangered Residents
Maharashtra to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents
Doctors Demand Justice: Protests Erupt Over Kolkata Court Verdict
Punjab Government Doctors' Triumph: Career Progression Reinstated
Earthquake Shakes Southern Taiwan: Residents Safe, Minor Injuries Reported