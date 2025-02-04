Left Menu

Jharkhand's Bold Cancer Prevention Initiative Launched

Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari launched a cancer screening initiative on World Cancer Day targeting oral, breast, and cervical cancer. The program aims to make Jharkhand cancer-free and includes plans for a government cancer hospital and a ban on pan masala to reduce cancer risks.

In a pioneering move, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has initiated a sweeping cancer screening program, coinciding with World Cancer Day. The program will tackle oral, breast, and cervical cancer across state health centers.

Minister Ansari emphasized the critical importance of early detection in cancer treatment, expressing a goal to eliminate cancer from Jharkhand. As part of these efforts, cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 14 will be distributed statewide.

In an attempt to contain cancer risks, Ansari has reiterated a statewide ban on pan masala. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a specialized cancer hospital and enhance healthcare infrastructure with new hospitals and ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

