Jharkhand's Bold Cancer Prevention Initiative Launched

In a pioneering move, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has initiated a sweeping cancer screening program, coinciding with World Cancer Day. The program will tackle oral, breast, and cervical cancer across state health centers.

Minister Ansari emphasized the critical importance of early detection in cancer treatment, expressing a goal to eliminate cancer from Jharkhand. As part of these efforts, cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 14 will be distributed statewide.

In an attempt to contain cancer risks, Ansari has reiterated a statewide ban on pan masala. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a specialized cancer hospital and enhance healthcare infrastructure with new hospitals and ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)