Dr Agarwal's Health Care's Tepid Market Debut: Share Insights

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd shares had a modest market debut, closing slightly below the issue price of Rs 402. The stock witnessed fluctuations on the BSE and NSE, finally ending slightly down. The company's market cap stood at Rs 12,684.16 crore. The IPO was oversubscribed, raising Rs 3,027.26 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:39 IST
Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd shares made a lackluster debut in the market on Tuesday, closing marginally below the issue price of Rs 402. The stock opened at Rs 396.90 on the BSE, a dip of 1.26% from its original pricing, and experienced a tumble of 7.93% during intra-day trading to Rs 370.10. At the day's close, shares stood at Rs 401.55, a fractional decline of 0.11% from the issue price.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock listed at the issue price of Rs 402 and dropped by 7.91% intra-day, reaching Rs 370.20. It closed at Rs 401.65, down by 0.08%. The healthcare company's market valuation was recorded at Rs 12,684.16 crore by the end of the trading day.

Significant trading volumes were noted, with 12.35 lakh shares changing hands on the BSE and 156.36 lakh shares on the NSE. The IPO of Dr Agarwal's Health Care was oversubscribed 1.55 times by the final bidding day, raising a total of Rs 3,027.26 crore. The incoming funds will primarily address debt repayment and facilitate corporate expansion efforts, including inorganic acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

