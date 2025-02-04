India's Vigilant Stance Against HMPV Respiratory Virus

The Union Health Ministry has reported 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) across India, resulting in two deaths due to existing health conditions. These cases occurred between January 6 and 29, with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Puducherry being the most affected regions, according to Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

The virus mainly impacts young children, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, manifesting as mild colds to severe pneumonia. However, data does not suggest any unusual spike in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases nationwide, as confirmed by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

In response, the Indian government has activated a Public Health Emergency Operation Centre for ongoing monitoring. States are advised to increase public awareness on prevention, and samples from severe cases are tested for effective detection. Preparedness drills and continuous review meetings ensure readiness to handle respiratory illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)