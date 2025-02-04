Left Menu

India's Vigilant Stance Against HMPV Respiratory Virus

India reports 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) with two deaths due to co-morbidities. Primarily affecting vulnerable groups, HMPV leads to respiratory illness. The government has launched initiatives to control its spread, ensuring public awareness and surveillance to handle the seasonal rise effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:35 IST
The Union Health Ministry has reported 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) across India, resulting in two deaths due to existing health conditions. These cases occurred between January 6 and 29, with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Puducherry being the most affected regions, according to Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

The virus mainly impacts young children, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, manifesting as mild colds to severe pneumonia. However, data does not suggest any unusual spike in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases nationwide, as confirmed by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

In response, the Indian government has activated a Public Health Emergency Operation Centre for ongoing monitoring. States are advised to increase public awareness on prevention, and samples from severe cases are tested for effective detection. Preparedness drills and continuous review meetings ensure readiness to handle respiratory illnesses.

