Tackling Obesity: A Dual Health Challenge
Obesity affects both physical and mental health, leading to body-image issues and emotional eating. Dr. Nand Kumar of AIIMS explains that obesity can cause weight discrimination and stress, worsening emotional well-being. Key management involves lifestyle changes, reducing unhealthy foods, and enhancing physical and emotional connectivity.
Obesity has emerged as a critical health issue, impacting both the body and mind. It fosters body-image concerns and can trigger mood disorders such as anxiety and depression, according to Dr. Nand Kumar, a psychiatrist at AIIMS.
Dr. Kumar notes that the physical implications of obesity are vast, encompassing diseases like diabetes and heart issues. The psychological toll includes mood swings and emotional eating, which can further exacerbate weight issues and stress.
Effective management of obesity involves curbing unhealthy dietary habits and incorporating lifestyle changes. Engaging in physical activities and nurturing emotional connections are pivotal in mitigating the adverse effects of this condition.
