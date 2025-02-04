Tackling Obesity: A Dual Health Challenge

Obesity has emerged as a critical health issue, impacting both the body and mind. It fosters body-image concerns and can trigger mood disorders such as anxiety and depression, according to Dr. Nand Kumar, a psychiatrist at AIIMS.

Dr. Kumar notes that the physical implications of obesity are vast, encompassing diseases like diabetes and heart issues. The psychological toll includes mood swings and emotional eating, which can further exacerbate weight issues and stress.

Effective management of obesity involves curbing unhealthy dietary habits and incorporating lifestyle changes. Engaging in physical activities and nurturing emotional connections are pivotal in mitigating the adverse effects of this condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)