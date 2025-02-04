Water Quality Linked to GBS Outbreak in Nanded: Urgent Call for Chlorine Levels Restoration

A recent survey in Nanded village, Pune, raised alarms over the quality of drinking water, linking it to the increasing cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a nerve disorder. Officials noted the absence of chlorine in water supplied to the homes of 26 out of 77 GBS patients in the area.

On Tuesday, three new GBS cases were reported, bringing the total to 166. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) overseeing the outbreak investigation found the majority of patients in Nanded showed water quality breaches, with reports of zero chlorine in household supplies prompting experts to demand immediate action.

While water source tests showed adequate purification, household tests revealed potential water contamination risks, including E. coli. The civic water supply department has been tasked with ensuring a chlorine level of 0.2 ppm to mitigate health risks. Efforts to contain the outbreak are ongoing as GBS case numbers begin to decline.

