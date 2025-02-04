Left Menu

Water Quality Linked to GBS Outbreak in Nanded: Urgent Call for Chlorine Levels Restoration

A water quality survey in Nanded, Pune, linked inadequate chlorine supply to a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, underscoring health risks. Out of 77 GBS cases, 62 households showed insufficient chlorine levels. Immediate action is urged to restore chlorine levels to curb the spread of potential contaminants like E. coli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey in Nanded village, Pune, raised alarms over the quality of drinking water, linking it to the increasing cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a nerve disorder. Officials noted the absence of chlorine in water supplied to the homes of 26 out of 77 GBS patients in the area.

On Tuesday, three new GBS cases were reported, bringing the total to 166. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) overseeing the outbreak investigation found the majority of patients in Nanded showed water quality breaches, with reports of zero chlorine in household supplies prompting experts to demand immediate action.

While water source tests showed adequate purification, household tests revealed potential water contamination risks, including E. coli. The civic water supply department has been tasked with ensuring a chlorine level of 0.2 ppm to mitigate health risks. Efforts to contain the outbreak are ongoing as GBS case numbers begin to decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

