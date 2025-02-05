Chlorine Deficiency Linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Pune

A recent water quality survey in Pune's Nanded village, the center of a Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, has revealed a significant lack of chlorine in the drinking water of affected households, officials have reported.

With GBS being a rare condition that causes sudden limb numbness and muscle weakness, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), investigating the outbreak, found that out of the 62 visited households, 26 exhibited zero chlorine levels in their drinking water.

In light of these findings, experts have called on the Pune Municipal Corporation to ensure a minimum chlorine level of 0.2 ppm in household water supplies to safeguard public health, as inadequate chlorination could potentially be responsible for the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)