Chlorine Deficiency Linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Pune

A water quality survey in Pune's Nanded village, where there is a Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, revealed insufficient chlorine levels in household water. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) found that 26 of 62 patient households had no chlorine in their water. Immediate corrective actions have been urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent water quality survey in Pune's Nanded village, the center of a Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, has revealed a significant lack of chlorine in the drinking water of affected households, officials have reported.

With GBS being a rare condition that causes sudden limb numbness and muscle weakness, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), investigating the outbreak, found that out of the 62 visited households, 26 exhibited zero chlorine levels in their drinking water.

In light of these findings, experts have called on the Pune Municipal Corporation to ensure a minimum chlorine level of 0.2 ppm in household water supplies to safeguard public health, as inadequate chlorination could potentially be responsible for the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

