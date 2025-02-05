Left Menu

Shooting Incident Rocks Ohio Warehouse

A shooting at the KDC/One warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, left five people wounded. The suspect has fled, prompting police to evacuate employees and lock down the facility. Victims have been hospitalized for treatment. The motive and identity of the shooter remain unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:25 IST
Shooting Incident Rocks Ohio Warehouse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An alarming shooting incident unfolded at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on Tuesday, leaving five individuals injured. Swift evacuation procedures were carried out by Ohio Police to safeguard employees at the scene.

The shooter, whose identity remains a mystery, was no longer at the location when police secured the KDC/One warehouse. Authorities responded promptly, locking down the facility to ensure safety and further containment.

As investigations proceed, the victims have been transported to a hospital for medical care. KDC/One, known for its beauty and personal care solutions, is cooperating with officials to address the aftermath of the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025