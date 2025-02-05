Shooting Incident Rocks Ohio Warehouse

An alarming shooting incident unfolded at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on Tuesday, leaving five individuals injured. Swift evacuation procedures were carried out by Ohio Police to safeguard employees at the scene.

The shooter, whose identity remains a mystery, was no longer at the location when police secured the KDC/One warehouse. Authorities responded promptly, locking down the facility to ensure safety and further containment.

As investigations proceed, the victims have been transported to a hospital for medical care. KDC/One, known for its beauty and personal care solutions, is cooperating with officials to address the aftermath of the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)