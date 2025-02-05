Village Fair Turns Sour: 450 Fall Ill in Maharashtra

A concerning incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district as over 450 individuals reportedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning following a village fair.

The event took place in Shivnakwadi, where 'kheer', a sweet dish made from milk, was served to attendees. As of now, 50 individuals remain hospitalized in Shirol, though all patients are stable.

Health authorities swiftly responded to the alarming increase in cases by conducting thorough surveys, identifying and confirming the extent of the illness. Food samples have been dispatched to a forensic lab to determine the cause of the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)