Village Fair Turns Sour: 450 Fall Ill in Maharashtra

Over 450 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after consuming food at a village fair in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The event, held at Shivnakwadi, served 'kheer' which many believe caused the illness. Health officials have launched investigations, and food samples are undergoing forensic analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST
A concerning incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district as over 450 individuals reportedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning following a village fair.

The event took place in Shivnakwadi, where 'kheer', a sweet dish made from milk, was served to attendees. As of now, 50 individuals remain hospitalized in Shirol, though all patients are stable.

Health authorities swiftly responded to the alarming increase in cases by conducting thorough surveys, identifying and confirming the extent of the illness. Food samples have been dispatched to a forensic lab to determine the cause of the outbreak.

