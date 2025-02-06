Left Menu

Bird Flu in U.S. Dairy Cattle: New Strain Sparks Concerns

A new strain of bird flu, identified as D1.1, has been found in U.S. dairy cattle, causing increased concern over virus spread. This strain, first detected in Nevada, was originally prevalent among wild birds. It is crucial to contain the outbreak to prevent further spread.

Updated: 06-02-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:07 IST
A novel strain of bird flu, D1.1, has been identified in dairy cattle in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This discovery, first noted in Nevada, has heightened concerns about the widespread transmission of the virus.

Prior to this, the B3.13 genotype was the sole strain detected in infected dairy herds. Genome sequencing of Nevada milk revealed this new strain, which had mostly been seen in wild birds and poultry. The USDA has emphasized the need for stringent prevention measures to avert further interspecies transmission.

Experts like Gail Hansen stress the importance of containing the virus swiftly to avoid a nationwide spread, reminiscent of the previous year's outbreak. The new strain presents a challenge as it may evade immunity from earlier strains, raising alarms among veterinary and public health communities.

