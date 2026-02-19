Mizoram's Health Revolution: MUHCS Enhances Public Healthcare

Mizoram has enrolled over 11.54 lakh individuals under its Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), offering cashless treatment to a significant section of its population. Launched by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in March, the scheme aims to transform healthcare access in the region.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii revealed in the state assembly that Rs 154.37 crore has been collected in the ongoing fiscal year, from sources such as government employees, pensioners, and general beneficiaries. Notably, the scheme aligns with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, extending its benefits even further.

The state has partnered with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $108 million loan to bolster the scheme's implementation. The funding is expected to enhance MUHCS's sustainability, providing a financial buffer to support the healthcare advances Mizoram aims to achieve.

