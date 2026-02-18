Left Menu

Kerala's New Bar Timings Stir Debate Over Tourism and Public Health

Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh defended the decision to standardize bar timings across the state, arguing it's a fair move for both tourist and non-tourist areas. However, the change has met opposition from religious groups and politicians, who argue it could harm the youth and prioritize liquor industry interests over public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:27 IST
On Wednesday, Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh justified the state government's decision to extend bar operation hours, claiming the change aims to address claims of discrimination between tourist and other areas. Rajesh noted that neighboring states already have longer bar hours and lower license fees.

However, religious leaders and the opposition have voiced concerns. Christian organizations have lambasted the decision, suggesting it could negatively impact the state's youth. Advocate Biju Oommen criticized the government for allegedly prioritizing bar interests over societal well-being.

Amid these controversies, some fear the timing change is strategically aligned with upcoming elections, raising questions about increased tourism benefits versus public health risks. The debate highlights a tension between economic interests and social responsibilities in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

