Kerala's New Bar Timings Stir Debate Over Tourism and Public Health

On Wednesday, Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh justified the state government's decision to extend bar operation hours, claiming the change aims to address claims of discrimination between tourist and other areas. Rajesh noted that neighboring states already have longer bar hours and lower license fees.

However, religious leaders and the opposition have voiced concerns. Christian organizations have lambasted the decision, suggesting it could negatively impact the state's youth. Advocate Biju Oommen criticized the government for allegedly prioritizing bar interests over societal well-being.

Amid these controversies, some fear the timing change is strategically aligned with upcoming elections, raising questions about increased tourism benefits versus public health risks. The debate highlights a tension between economic interests and social responsibilities in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)