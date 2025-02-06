Left Menu

Racial Disparities Persist in US Maternal Mortality Rates

Maternal mortality in the US decreased in 2023, yet Black women continued to die at rates nearly 3.5 times higher than white women. Post-pandemic racial health disparities have re-emerged, with systemic racism and medical access as contributing factors despite overall declines in maternal deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:50 IST
Racial Disparities Persist in US Maternal Mortality Rates

Despite maternal mortality falling below pre-pandemic levels in the US, Black women experienced a disproportionately higher death rate in 2023, dying at nearly 3.5 times the rate of white women around childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that in 2023, the maternal death rate for white women decreased from 19 to 14.5 per 100,000 live births, while for Black women it went from 49.5 to just over 50. This racial gap highlights the persistent impact of systemic racism and unequal access to medical care, experts like Dr. Amanda Williams have noted.

While COVID-19 was a considerable risk factor for pregnant women, its overall impact lessened as the pandemic subsided. Expanded postpartum care through Medicaid also aided maternal recovery and health. However, experts warn that continued attention to racial disparities and healthcare access is crucial as birth rates decline and maternal deaths remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025