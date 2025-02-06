Racial Disparities Persist in US Maternal Mortality Rates

Despite maternal mortality falling below pre-pandemic levels in the US, Black women experienced a disproportionately higher death rate in 2023, dying at nearly 3.5 times the rate of white women around childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that in 2023, the maternal death rate for white women decreased from 19 to 14.5 per 100,000 live births, while for Black women it went from 49.5 to just over 50. This racial gap highlights the persistent impact of systemic racism and unequal access to medical care, experts like Dr. Amanda Williams have noted.

While COVID-19 was a considerable risk factor for pregnant women, its overall impact lessened as the pandemic subsided. Expanded postpartum care through Medicaid also aided maternal recovery and health. However, experts warn that continued attention to racial disparities and healthcare access is crucial as birth rates decline and maternal deaths remain a significant concern.

