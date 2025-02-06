UN Agencies Call for Urgent Action to End Female Genital Mutilation

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO) have jointly called for accelerated efforts to end the harmful practice, which continues to affect millions of girls and women worldwide.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a severe human rights violation, leaving lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological scars. Over 230 million girls and women globally have already endured this practice, and without immediate action, another 27 million girls could face this injustice by 2030. Despite progress in some countries, the fight to eliminate FGM remains urgent.

This year’s theme, "Stepping up the pace: Strengthening alliances and building movements to end female genital mutilation," emphasizes the need for renewed collaboration and innovation. The UN agencies reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with governments, local organizations, and communities to protect the rights, dignity, and health of girls and women.

Signs of Hope and Ongoing Challenges

Several countries, including Kenya and Uganda, have achieved notable reductions in FGM prevalence. These successes demonstrate that community-driven efforts, supported by international partnerships, can lead to meaningful change. The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation, launched in 2008 in collaboration with WHO, has played a key role in this progress. Over the past 17 years, nearly 7 million girls and women have received protection and prevention services, while millions more have been reached through awareness campaigns and grassroots mobilization.

Yet, progress remains fragile. In the Gambia, for instance, attempts to reverse a hard-won FGM ban highlight the ongoing risks to established gains. Of the 31 countries with national prevalence data, only seven are currently on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of eliminating FGM by 2030. Without increased action, the remaining 24 countries risk falling short of this critical milestone.

The Path Forward: Building Stronger Alliances

Ending FGM requires a united effort at all levels. UN agencies are calling for strengthened alliances among national leaders, grassroots organizations, health professionals, educators, and social protection advocates. Survivors and young girls must remain at the forefront of these initiatives, as their voices and experiences drive the momentum for change.

Greater accountability is also essential. Governments must ensure that human rights commitments are upheld, policies are effectively implemented, and legal protections are enforced. Providing justice for survivors, scaling up proven interventions, and investing in community-based programs are crucial steps toward sustainable progress.

UN agencies further acknowledge the generosity of current donors and call on additional partners to support this transformative work. Financial and technical support is vital to expand services, amplify education campaigns, and strengthen the social movements necessary to eliminate FGM globally.

A Call to Action Every individual has a role to play in ending FGM. By working together, we can protect millions of girls from harm, uphold their human rights, and empower them to lead safe and fulfilling lives. UNFPA, UNICEF, and WHO urge governments, civil society, and communities around the world to act with urgency. The time to end female genital mutilation is now.