Unraveling the Mystery: Unexplained Illness in Rajouri Village Sparks Protests

Villagers in Rajouri district protested after 17 unexplained deaths led to quarantines. Authorities suspect a neurotoxin and have relocated affected families. Despite investigations, the cause remains unclear. Eleven patients recovered, and stringent checks on pesticides were initiated. AIIMS experts conducted assessments, as the village stays under strict containment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajouri district, residents protested at a quarantine facility following the deaths of 17 people due to an unexplained illness in Badhaal village.

Authorities suspect a neurotoxin contamination and relocated families to isolation. Despite extensive investigations, the illness's cause remains unknown.

AIIMS specialists recently visited for assessments, and authorities conducted strict pesticide checks while maintaining containment in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

