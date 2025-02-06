Unraveling the Mystery: Unexplained Illness in Rajouri Village Sparks Protests
Villagers in Rajouri district protested after 17 unexplained deaths led to quarantines. Authorities suspect a neurotoxin and have relocated affected families. Despite investigations, the cause remains unclear. Eleven patients recovered, and stringent checks on pesticides were initiated. AIIMS experts conducted assessments, as the village stays under strict containment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In Rajouri district, residents protested at a quarantine facility following the deaths of 17 people due to an unexplained illness in Badhaal village.
Authorities suspect a neurotoxin contamination and relocated families to isolation. Despite extensive investigations, the illness's cause remains unknown.
AIIMS specialists recently visited for assessments, and authorities conducted strict pesticide checks while maintaining containment in the village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Illness Spurs Quarantine and Investigation
SC asks hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS to regularise doctors' absence during protests over rape, murder of doc at RG Kar Hospital.
AIIMS Experts Rally Against Obesity Epidemic in India
Faculty Crisis at AIIMS: Urgent Call for Government Action
Raichur's AIIMS Bid Stalled: Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre