E-Pharmacies in Emerging Markets: The Push for Regulatory Frameworks
Research by the George Institute for Global Health underscores the need for robust regulatory frameworks for e-pharmacies in low- and middle-income countries to ensure safety and quality. The study identifies existing strengths and gaps, advocating for improved regulations to boost consumer safety and promote better industry practices.
- Country:
- India
Recent research by the George Institute for Global Health, in collaboration with Strathmore Business School and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, emphasizes the need for robust regulatory frameworks for e-pharmacies in rapidly growing markets.
As e-pharmacies become more prevalent, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, concerns about safety and regulation have come to the forefront. The study, published in PLOS Global Public Health, highlights both opportunities and risks in the digital healthcare ecosystem.
Despite some strengths, such as the provision for uploading prescriptions in many e-pharmacies, the research points out significant gaps, including insufficient drug information availability. The study advocates for risk-based regulatory frameworks to ensure e-pharmacies provide safe, quality, and affordable medicines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and India Discuss Migration Amidst Trump's New Immigration Strategy
US and India discuss concerns about 'irregular immigration,' State Department says
Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India
Northeast India's Direct Selling Boom: Assam Leads with Rs 1,854 Crore Market
Indian Fishermen's Repatriation Highlights Ongoing Maritime Challenges