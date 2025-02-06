Left Menu

E-Pharmacies in Emerging Markets: The Push for Regulatory Frameworks

Research by the George Institute for Global Health underscores the need for robust regulatory frameworks for e-pharmacies in low- and middle-income countries to ensure safety and quality. The study identifies existing strengths and gaps, advocating for improved regulations to boost consumer safety and promote better industry practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:53 IST
E-Pharmacies in Emerging Markets: The Push for Regulatory Frameworks
  • Country:
  • India

Recent research by the George Institute for Global Health, in collaboration with Strathmore Business School and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, emphasizes the need for robust regulatory frameworks for e-pharmacies in rapidly growing markets.

As e-pharmacies become more prevalent, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, concerns about safety and regulation have come to the forefront. The study, published in PLOS Global Public Health, highlights both opportunities and risks in the digital healthcare ecosystem.

Despite some strengths, such as the provision for uploading prescriptions in many e-pharmacies, the research points out significant gaps, including insufficient drug information availability. The study advocates for risk-based regulatory frameworks to ensure e-pharmacies provide safe, quality, and affordable medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025