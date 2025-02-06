Rising Concern: Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge in Pune

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) fatalities in Pune, Maharashtra, has increased to six, Health officials revealed on Thursday following the death of a 63-year-old man. This individual experienced fever, loose motions, and lower limb weakness before succumbing to an acute ischemic stroke.

Health authorities disclosed that from the six fatalities, five are suspected GBS-related deaths, with one confirmed case. The number of suspected GBS cases has risen to 173, according to the Maharashtra health department. Out of these, 140 individuals have been confirmed with GBS.

Out of the 173 cases, a total of 72 patients have been discharged, while 55 remain in intensive care units, and 21 are on ventilator support. GBS is a rare condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and potentially severe complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)