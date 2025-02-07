Left Menu

Call for Health Tax: Battling the Junk Food Surge

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar urges stricter regulations and additional taxes on junk food to curb its consumption in India, citing its link to rising non-communicable diseases and its targeted marketing towards children. He emphasizes the need for regulatory reform to ensure citizens' health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling plea, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar called on the government to tighten regulations and impose additional taxes on junk food to combat its rampant consumption in India.

Kumar, speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, linked the increase in junk food consumption to a surge in non-communicable diseases, especially among children, who are heavily targeted by advertisers.

Criticizing brands for prioritizing profit over health, he highlighted discrepancies in product quality sold in India versus Western countries, and urged for more stringent regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

