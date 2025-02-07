Nationwide Drive: Screening Women Under NP-NCD Health Initiative

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a significant milestone in the fight against non-communicable diseases, revealing that over 14.6 crore women have undergone screenings for breast cancer, resulting in 57,184 diagnoses. Meanwhile, 50,612 women are currently receiving treatment.

The data, documented through the national NCD portal, also highlights cervical cancer screenings for over nine crore women, with 96,747 diagnosed cases and 86,196 individuals receiving treatment. These efforts form part of the NP-NCD programme, an initiative launched in 2010 to address various non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers.

The programme emphasizes the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and human resources across the country, supported by district NCD clinics, cardiac care units, and district day care centers. Health campaigns led by Accredited Social Health Activists aim to raise awareness and promote early diagnosis for individuals above 30 years old, ensuring comprehensive health measures under the National Health Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)