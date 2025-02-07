Left Menu

Nationwide Drive: Screening Women Under NP-NCD Health Initiative

Union Health Minister J P Nadda reported that over 14.6 crore women have been screened for breast cancer, with thousands diagnosed and under treatment. The NP-NCD initiative was launched to combat non-communicable diseases, focusing on infrastructure, human resources, and early diagnosis to ensure effective healthcare delivery nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:09 IST
Nationwide Drive: Screening Women Under NP-NCD Health Initiative
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a significant milestone in the fight against non-communicable diseases, revealing that over 14.6 crore women have undergone screenings for breast cancer, resulting in 57,184 diagnoses. Meanwhile, 50,612 women are currently receiving treatment.

The data, documented through the national NCD portal, also highlights cervical cancer screenings for over nine crore women, with 96,747 diagnosed cases and 86,196 individuals receiving treatment. These efforts form part of the NP-NCD programme, an initiative launched in 2010 to address various non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers.

The programme emphasizes the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and human resources across the country, supported by district NCD clinics, cardiac care units, and district day care centers. Health campaigns led by Accredited Social Health Activists aim to raise awareness and promote early diagnosis for individuals above 30 years old, ensuring comprehensive health measures under the National Health Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025