The Pentagon has decided to reinstate mandatory testing for testosterone deficiency among U.S. service members aged 30 and older, a program that had faced criticism from medical experts. The initial pause was to allow updates, which have now been completed, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.

Several experts have described the policy as unnecessary and potentially harmful. While the details of the updates remain undisclosed, this reinstitution comes after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth initially announced the mandate in July, aiming to enhance military readiness through hormone screening.

The directive demands uniform screening and treatment procedures, which, if improperly administered, could raise the risk of infertility among service members, among other health concerns. Despite the acknowledgment of these risks, the Pentagon moves forward with testing immediately.