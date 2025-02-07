India's Campaign Against TB: A Bold Step Towards Healthier Future

India's Health Ministry, under Union Health Minister J P Nadda, announced the screening of 5.63 crore individuals and notification of 1.59 lakh new tuberculosis cases during a 100-day campaign since December. The initiative targets the acceleration of TB elimination across 348 districts, emphasizing patient notification and outreach efforts.

Special camps and decentralized services are part of the intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, promoting early detection through X-rays and NAAT tests. The campaign's success lies in its collaborative efforts with schools, NGOs, and other civil groups to foster awareness and support.

Aligned with India's Sustainable Development Goals, the campaign focuses on reducing TB mortality through strategic mappings, priority screenings, and long-term plans aiming for an accelerated decline in TB incidence nationwide.

