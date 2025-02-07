Left Menu

India's Campaign Against TB: A Bold Step Towards Healthier Future

The Indian government launched a 100-day intensive TB elimination campaign covering 348 districts. Since its inception, 5.63 crore individuals have been screened, and significant progress in patient notification and public health outreach has been achieved. The campaign aligns with long-term strategies for TB prevention, early detection, and prompt treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:23 IST
India's Campaign Against TB: A Bold Step Towards Healthier Future
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

India's Health Ministry, under Union Health Minister J P Nadda, announced the screening of 5.63 crore individuals and notification of 1.59 lakh new tuberculosis cases during a 100-day campaign since December. The initiative targets the acceleration of TB elimination across 348 districts, emphasizing patient notification and outreach efforts.

Special camps and decentralized services are part of the intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, promoting early detection through X-rays and NAAT tests. The campaign's success lies in its collaborative efforts with schools, NGOs, and other civil groups to foster awareness and support.

Aligned with India's Sustainable Development Goals, the campaign focuses on reducing TB mortality through strategic mappings, priority screenings, and long-term plans aiming for an accelerated decline in TB incidence nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025