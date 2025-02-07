Mysterious Illness in Rajouri: 38 Patients Recover, 17 Fatalities Reported

In Rajouri district's Badhaal village, a mysterious illness claimed 17 lives but saw the recovery of 38 patients, according to officials.

Currently, 363 people from 60 families are quarantined, with no new hospital admissions, said Health Secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah.

Chief Secretary Atal Dullo emphasized the need for vigilance and enhanced local healthcare facilities as investigations continue to uncover the illness's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)