Mysterious Illness in Rajouri: 38 Patients Recover, 17 Fatalities Reported
A mysterious illness struck Badhaal village in Rajouri, J-K, resulting in 17 deaths but 38 patients have recovered. Health measures are ongoing, with quarantines and monitoring in place. Local facilities are being upgraded and investigations are underway to determine the illness's cause.
In Rajouri district's Badhaal village, a mysterious illness claimed 17 lives but saw the recovery of 38 patients, according to officials.
Currently, 363 people from 60 families are quarantined, with no new hospital admissions, said Health Secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah.
Chief Secretary Atal Dullo emphasized the need for vigilance and enhanced local healthcare facilities as investigations continue to uncover the illness's cause.
