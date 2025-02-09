Left Menu

Justice Sought Amid Healing: Abhaya Clinic Marks a Painful Anniversary

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front held a health camp called 'Abhaya Clinic' to honor a colleague who was killed last year. The event drew over 110 patients and highlighted ongoing demands for justice amid alleged police harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:54 IST
Justice Sought Amid Healing: Abhaya Clinic Marks a Painful Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front hosted the 'Abhaya Clinic' health camp in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas, marking the birthday of an R G Kar Medical College and Hospital victim.

Last year, the Post Graduate Trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered, sparking outrage and protests across the medical community.

Above 110 patients received treatment at the clinic, each receiving a sapling to honor the victim's love for plants. Her parents and colleagues demand justice, facing alleged police harassment while vowing to continue their fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025