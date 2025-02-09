Justice Sought Amid Healing: Abhaya Clinic Marks a Painful Anniversary

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front hosted the 'Abhaya Clinic' health camp in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas, marking the birthday of an R G Kar Medical College and Hospital victim.

Last year, the Post Graduate Trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered, sparking outrage and protests across the medical community.

Above 110 patients received treatment at the clinic, each receiving a sapling to honor the victim's love for plants. Her parents and colleagues demand justice, facing alleged police harassment while vowing to continue their fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)