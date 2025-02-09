Justice Sought Amid Healing: Abhaya Clinic Marks a Painful Anniversary
The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front held a health camp called 'Abhaya Clinic' to honor a colleague who was killed last year. The event drew over 110 patients and highlighted ongoing demands for justice amid alleged police harassment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front hosted the 'Abhaya Clinic' health camp in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas, marking the birthday of an R G Kar Medical College and Hospital victim.
Last year, the Post Graduate Trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered, sparking outrage and protests across the medical community.
Above 110 patients received treatment at the clinic, each receiving a sapling to honor the victim's love for plants. Her parents and colleagues demand justice, facing alleged police harassment while vowing to continue their fight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Department Shifts Stance on Abortion Clinic Prosecutions
Mass Protests Challenge Slovak Prime Minister's Russian Alignment
Horrific Crime in South Goa: Justice Awaits
Justice Prevails: Conspirator in Mumbai Attacks Faces Extradition
Unraveling Tragedy in Badhaal: Advocating Justice and Safety