Mystery Deaths in Chhattisgarh Village Spark Illicit Liquor Concerns

Eight deaths in Lofandi village, Chhattisgarh, raised concerns of illicit liquor consumption. The administration and opposition accuse each other, while samples are being analyzed. Villagers reported symptoms post-community feast, but blame local mahua liquor. Investigations continue with three detained individuals, and authorities seek to confirm the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a worrying development, the number of deaths in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district rose to eight, with authorities suspecting illicit liquor as the cause, according to official reports on Sunday.

As families mourn, investigations intensify with the collection of food and liquor samples. The opposition Congress points fingers at the ruling BJP, accusing them of concealing facts.

Meanwhile, police have detained three individuals for illegal liquor trade, as officials struggle to pinpoint the exact cause pending comprehensive test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

