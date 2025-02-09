Mystery Deaths in Chhattisgarh Village Spark Illicit Liquor Concerns

In a worrying development, the number of deaths in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district rose to eight, with authorities suspecting illicit liquor as the cause, according to official reports on Sunday.

As families mourn, investigations intensify with the collection of food and liquor samples. The opposition Congress points fingers at the ruling BJP, accusing them of concealing facts.

Meanwhile, police have detained three individuals for illegal liquor trade, as officials struggle to pinpoint the exact cause pending comprehensive test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)