The Race Within: Understanding Gut Transit Time and Your Health

The Oxford Centre for Microbiome Studies at the University of Oxford has highlighted the significant impact of food transit speed through our digestive tract on our overall health.

Known as gut transit time, this process varies between 12 to 73 hours among individuals and is influenced by genetics, diet, and the gut microbiome.

A simple at-home sweetcorn test can help measure transit time and guide dietary adjustments to maintain a balanced gut health, potentially addressing health concerns like constipation, bloating, or dehydration.

(With inputs from agencies.)