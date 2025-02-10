Left Menu

The Race Within: Understanding Gut Transit Time and Your Health

The speed at which food moves through the digestive tract, known as gut transit time, impacts health significantly. It varies among individuals and can be influenced by factors like genetics, diet, and gut microbiome. Testing gut speed can help manage potential health issues associated with abnormal transit times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:52 IST
The Oxford Centre for Microbiome Studies at the University of Oxford has highlighted the significant impact of food transit speed through our digestive tract on our overall health.

Known as gut transit time, this process varies between 12 to 73 hours among individuals and is influenced by genetics, diet, and the gut microbiome.

A simple at-home sweetcorn test can help measure transit time and guide dietary adjustments to maintain a balanced gut health, potentially addressing health concerns like constipation, bloating, or dehydration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

