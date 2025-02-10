Indonesia's Nationwide Health Revolution: Free Screenings for All

Indonesia has embarked on a groundbreaking health initiative, launching an annual free health screening program on Monday. This 3 trillion rupiah ($183.54 million) project is the country's largest health undertaking, as per the health ministry, designed to prevent early deaths by offering free screenings to all Indonesians on their birthdays.

The initial phase of the program targets children under six and adults aged 18 and above, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told Reuters. Stroke, heart disease, and tuberculosis remain leading causes of death in Indonesia, according to WHO data. The program's budget was reduced by 1 trillion rupiah following President Prabowo Subianto's budget cuts for election promises, including free school meals.

Despite financial constraints, the initiative has seen early success, with approximately 30 participants enrolling on its first day at a Jakarta health center. Budi emphasized the importance of preventative care, a shift from the cultural norm of seeking medical attention only upon illness. The program also includes mental health screenings, though experts at the University of Indonesia have expressed concerns about potential strains on local health services.

