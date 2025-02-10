Left Menu

Sanofi India's Breakthrough Approval for cGVHD Treatment

Sanofi Healthcare India has received marketing authorization for Rezurock, a drug for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). Approved by USFDA and CDSCO, Rezurock offers a new treatment for patients aged 12 and above after two failed treatment lines, addressing complex conditions like fibrosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:27 IST
Sanofi India's Breakthrough Approval for cGVHD Treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Sanofi Healthcare India has announced a significant milestone as it secured marketing authorization for Rezurock, a drug targeted at treating chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). This development marks a new treatment avenue for global patients.

Rezurock, or Belumosudil tablets, received approval from major regulatory bodies including the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India in 2024. It is intended for patients aged 12 and above who have not responded to at least two prior lines of therapy, especially those facing challenging conditions such as fibrosis.

Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director of Sanofi India, emphasized the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in the transplant field with innovative therapies for severe conditions like cGVHD. This complication originates from allogeneic stem cell transplantation, leading to serious health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025