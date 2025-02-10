Rising Concern: Pune Faces Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases

A 37-year-old driver from Pune diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has died during treatment, health officials reported on Monday. This fatality brings the suspected and confirmed GBS-linked death toll in Pune to seven, sparking concerns among health authorities.

The number of suspected GBS cases surged to 192, with eight new infections. Officials said 167 cases have been confirmed, and 21 patients require ventilator support. The deceased, initially treated for limb weakness, was transferred between hospitals before his death.

According to officials, of the 192 suspected cases, 167 patients have been diagnosed with GBS. The cases are spread across various areas, including 39 from Pune municipal, 91 from new civic villages, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and others. So far, 91 have been discharged, 48 remain in ICU, and 21 on ventilators.

(With inputs from agencies.)