Ebola Surge in Uganda: A Continent's Battle Against a Viral Foe

Uganda has experienced a rise in confirmed Ebola cases from three to nine. The outbreak, driven by the Sudan strain, lacks an approved vaccine. Among the nine cases, one death was reported. A trial vaccination program has begun, with all patients stable under treatment and contacts quarantined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:27 IST
The Ugandan Health Ministry has reported an increase in confirmed Ebola cases from three to nine, attributing the outbreak to the Sudan strain of the virus, which currently has no approved vaccine.

Among the nine confirmed cases, one patient has died. Seven patients are undergoing treatment in Kampala, while another is hospitalized in Mbale, near the Kenyan border. All patients are reported to be in stable condition. Consequently, 265 contacts of these cases have been placed under quarantine as a preventive measure.

In a proactive response, Uganda has initiated a trial vaccination program targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola. The World Health Organization has noted that existing vaccines are effective only against the Zaire strain, which had previously caused outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

