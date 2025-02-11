India's Leading Role in Unani Medicine Celebrated
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's global leadership in education, research, and healthcare during a conference celebrating the Unani system of medicine. She highlighted Hakim Ajmal Khan's influence and encouraged integrating modern technology and AI with traditional methods to enhance the Unani practice.
- India
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's pivotal role in education, research, healthcare, and Unani medicine during an international conference on Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions.
The conference, marking Unani Day in honor of Hakim Ajmal Khan, reflects his significant contributions and innovations in the field.
Murmu expressed optimism about blending modern techniques, including AI, with traditional Unani practices, as outlined in the National Health Policy 2017, to further strengthen this indigenous medical system.
