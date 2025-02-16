Left Menu

The Complexities of Antidepressant and Heroin Withdrawal: Unmasking the Challenges

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Health Secretary, highlights the difficulties in withdrawing from SSRIs. While SSRI discontinuation syndrome causes flu-like symptoms, heroin withdrawal is often more severe. The half-life of medications like SSRIs influences withdrawal severity, and tapering doses is advised to mitigate withdrawal effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lancashire | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:00 IST
The Complexities of Antidepressant and Heroin Withdrawal: Unmasking the Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the U.S. Health Secretary, sparking discussions with his commentary on antidepressant withdrawal. Kennedy claimed that some individuals find it tougher to withdraw from SSRIs than heroin, a statement not without controversy.

SSRIs, known to trigger discontinuation syndrome characterized by flu-like symptoms, present varying withdrawal challenges. The severity often depends on the medication's half-life. Short half-life SSRIs are more prone to causing withdrawal issues compared to their longer half-life counterparts.

While heroin withdrawal is generally more severe and common, affecting 85% of users, individual cases of SSRI withdrawal can indeed be harsh. Experts recommend tapering off doses rather than abrupt cessation to lessen withdrawal impacts, alongside considering medication adjustments and the nocebo effect in treatment plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025