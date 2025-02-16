In a recent development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the U.S. Health Secretary, sparking discussions with his commentary on antidepressant withdrawal. Kennedy claimed that some individuals find it tougher to withdraw from SSRIs than heroin, a statement not without controversy.

SSRIs, known to trigger discontinuation syndrome characterized by flu-like symptoms, present varying withdrawal challenges. The severity often depends on the medication's half-life. Short half-life SSRIs are more prone to causing withdrawal issues compared to their longer half-life counterparts.

While heroin withdrawal is generally more severe and common, affecting 85% of users, individual cases of SSRI withdrawal can indeed be harsh. Experts recommend tapering off doses rather than abrupt cessation to lessen withdrawal impacts, alongside considering medication adjustments and the nocebo effect in treatment plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)