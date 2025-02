Arca AI: Pioneering AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution

Arca AI, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, has unveiled significant collaborations aimed at transforming patient care and research in India.

The company partnered with Longevity India and IISc Bangalore to advance longevity research, using AI to develop specialized applications for data gathering, analysis, and predictive modeling, enhancing healthy aging research.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Kerala will integrate AI to redefine patient care and medical education, leveraging machine learning for improved clinical decision-making and enriching student training with digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)