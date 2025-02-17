Maharashtra Minister Defends Deputy CM's Health Initiative

Maharashtra's minister and Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, staunchly backed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's decision to establish a health assistance cell, underlining it as a welfare initiative not to be politicized.

Shirsat expressed disapproval over the chief minister controlling CSR funds, suggesting that the CM should leverage the CM Relief Fund instead. He highlighted Shinde's past commitment to the health department and his proactive approach to patient financial aid during his tenure as CM.

Lauding Shinde, Shirsat pointed out that during Shinde's term, he significantly expanded the reach of the CM Relief Fund, disbursing Rs 270 crore in a year.

