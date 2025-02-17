Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Defends Deputy CM's Health Initiative

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat defended Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's health assistance cell, emphasizing its welfare focus. Shirsat opposed politicizing this initiative and critiqued the chief minister's use of CSR funds. He praised Shinde's efforts in expanding the CM Relief Fund during his previous term.

Updated: 17-02-2025 16:01 IST
Maharashtra Minister Defends Deputy CM's Health Initiative
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's minister and Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, staunchly backed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's decision to establish a health assistance cell, underlining it as a welfare initiative not to be politicized.

Shirsat expressed disapproval over the chief minister controlling CSR funds, suggesting that the CM should leverage the CM Relief Fund instead. He highlighted Shinde's past commitment to the health department and his proactive approach to patient financial aid during his tenure as CM.

Lauding Shinde, Shirsat pointed out that during Shinde's term, he significantly expanded the reach of the CM Relief Fund, disbursing Rs 270 crore in a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

