Maharashtra Minister Defends Deputy CM's Health Initiative
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat defended Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's health assistance cell, emphasizing its welfare focus. Shirsat opposed politicizing this initiative and critiqued the chief minister's use of CSR funds. He praised Shinde's efforts in expanding the CM Relief Fund during his previous term.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's minister and Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, staunchly backed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's decision to establish a health assistance cell, underlining it as a welfare initiative not to be politicized.
Shirsat expressed disapproval over the chief minister controlling CSR funds, suggesting that the CM should leverage the CM Relief Fund instead. He highlighted Shinde's past commitment to the health department and his proactive approach to patient financial aid during his tenure as CM.
Lauding Shinde, Shirsat pointed out that during Shinde's term, he significantly expanded the reach of the CM Relief Fund, disbursing Rs 270 crore in a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde Stands Firm on 'Yuti Dharma' in Delhi Elections
Dynamic Leader Eknath Shinde Turns 61: Modi Extends Warm Wishes
Uddhav Thackeray dares Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde to try and poach Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.
Political Fallout: Outcry Over Sharad Pawar's Felicitation of Eknath Shinde
Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Eknath Shinde Amid Controversial Award Ceremony