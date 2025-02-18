Pope Francis' Health Crisis: A Complex Clinical Journey
Pope Francis is undergoing a modified treatment for a complex respiratory infection in Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, known for previous health issues, has been hospitalized since Friday. While his condition remains stable, concerns arise amid a cancelled audience, with hopeful prayers from the public.
Doctors have altered the course of treatment for Pope Francis, who is battling a respiratory tract infection, now labeled a "complex clinical situation." The Vatican confirmed on Monday that the 88-year-old pontiff will stay hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli hospital for the duration deemed necessary by medical professionals.
Pope Francis has been struggling with the infection for over a week. Recent tests reveal a polymicrobial infection, prompting a change in the therapeutic approach. A polymicrobial infection, caused by multiple microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, presents complex challenges.
The Vatican spokesperson, Matteo Bruni, assured the public that Francis is "in good spirits." Despite the hospitalization, the pope remains engaged, making phone calls to parish members. Pilgrims express hope for his swift recovery, significantly impacted by the cancellation of the pope's usual Wednesday audience in St. Peter's Square.
(With inputs from agencies.)
