Chemical Scare in Kota: Schoolgirls Hospitalized, Probe Underway

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited a hospital in Kota where 16 students were treated after falling sick, possibly due to a chemical gas leak. While officials suspect ammonia from a nearby plant, the cause remains undetermined. All affected students are reportedly stable under medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning turn of events, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla visited the JK Lone Hospital in Kota following a suspected chemical gas leakage impacting students. The students, who are mainly from government schools, reportedly fell sick after an alleged incident near the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemical Limited (CFCL) plant.

The CFCL management has denied any such leakage, leaving the cause of the incident unclear. The Kota district administration is currently investigating to determine the exact reason behind the sudden illness of the school students in Gadepan village.

A total of 16 students, all girls, are under medical care, and authorities assure they are out of danger. Energy Minister Heera Lal Nagar has suggested the possibility of ammonia gas leakage, but a detailed investigation is pending. Health officials continue to monitor the students' conditions closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

