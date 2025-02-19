Pope Francis Faces Complex Health Challenges Amid Pneumonia Diagnosis
Pope Francis, aged 88, is battling pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis, as confirmed by the Vatican. The pope is hospitalized in Rome and undergoing cortisone antibiotic treatment. Despite the severity of his condition, Francis remains in good spirits and continues some limited work. Hospitalization duration is currently uncertain.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis is currently dealing with a serious health issue, as the Vatican confirmed that he has developed pneumonia in both lungs in addition to asthmatic bronchitis.
The 88-year-old pontiff is receiving cortisone antibiotic treatment and remains hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli hospital. Despite the complexity of his condition, including a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, the pope is said to be in good spirits and is thankful for prayers for his recovery.
His hospitalization has caused some disruptions in Vatican business, including the cancellation of the weekly general audience. Nevertheless, the Vatican maintains normal operations as much as possible, with other officials continuing their work and visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Battles Bronchitis Amidst Vatican Duties
Pope Francis Hospitalized for Bronchitis Treatment
Pope Francis is to be hospitalised for medical examinations, to treat bronchitis, reports AP citing Vatican.
Pope Francis Hospitalized with Bronchitis: Vatican Adjusts Schedule
Pope Francis Hospitalized: Continuing Battle with Bronchitis