Left Menu

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

The UK will explore vaping's long-term effects on children aged 8 to 18 through a 10-year, 62 million pound study. With rising concerns, a ban on disposable vapes and stricter regulations aim to curb youth vaping. This initiative seeks to safeguard health by providing crucial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:34 IST
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government announced a decade-long study on Wednesday aimed at assessing the long-term effects of vaping on children as young as eight. This extensive health and behavior study arises amidst growing concerns about the sharp increase in vaping among minors, with nearly a quarter of 11- to 15-year-olds experimenting with it.

A ban on inexpensive disposable vapes will be instituted by June, complemented by the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which proposes restrictions on vape flavors and packaging that appeal to children. The health department emphasized the need for comprehensive research as the long-term health ramifications of youth vaping remain uncertain.

With a budget of 62 million pounds, the study will follow 100,000 individuals aged 8 to 18 over ten years, integrating behavior, biology, and health data. The government, placing vaping under scrutiny similar to tobacco, has initiated a nationwide campaign using social media to engage younger audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025