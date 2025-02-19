UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

The British government announced a decade-long study on Wednesday aimed at assessing the long-term effects of vaping on children as young as eight. This extensive health and behavior study arises amidst growing concerns about the sharp increase in vaping among minors, with nearly a quarter of 11- to 15-year-olds experimenting with it.

A ban on inexpensive disposable vapes will be instituted by June, complemented by the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which proposes restrictions on vape flavors and packaging that appeal to children. The health department emphasized the need for comprehensive research as the long-term health ramifications of youth vaping remain uncertain.

With a budget of 62 million pounds, the study will follow 100,000 individuals aged 8 to 18 over ten years, integrating behavior, biology, and health data. The government, placing vaping under scrutiny similar to tobacco, has initiated a nationwide campaign using social media to engage younger audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)