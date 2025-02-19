Innovative Weight-Loss Drugs Aim to Preserve Muscle Mass
New weight-loss treatments are being developed to preserve or increase muscle mass while shedding pounds. Companies like Eli Lilly, Regeneron, and Roche are focusing on therapies that target proteins such as myostatin to prevent muscle loss, offering safer weight-loss options for older patients.
As the demand for innovative weight-loss solutions grows, several pharmaceutical companies are developing drugs that aim to tackle a key problem: muscle loss. Traditional weight-loss methods often result in the loss of both fat and muscle, leading to potential risks, particularly for elderly patients.
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has invested nearly $2 billion in acquiring Versanis Bio's bimagrumab, a drug that inhibits myostatin activity to preserve muscle. Meanwhile, Regeneron is conducting a study with its drug, trevogrumab, focusing on body composition and muscle volume.
Roche, Biohaven, and Keros Pharma, among others, are also investing in treatments targeting myostatin or activin pathways, aiming to maintain muscle mass during weight loss. These developments are set to provide safer and more effective weight-loss therapies, with significant implications for older populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)