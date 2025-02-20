Global Health Updates: From Ebola Recoveries to Innovative Gene Editing

The health landscape is changing as Uganda announces the recovery of eight Ebola patients amidst ongoing quarantines, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's Ebola outbreak response.

In genetics, researchers are exploring gene editing to combat Down syndrome by possibly removing extra chromosomes, which could revolutionize treatment for this genetic disorder.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop weight-loss drugs that preserve muscle mass while facilitating fat loss, a move that could provide improved health outcomes for patients globally.

