Punjab's Health Initiative: A Fresh Drive Against Non-Communicable Diseases

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has launched a statewide screening drive targeting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) for individuals over 30, including diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers. The screenings, part of the National Programme for Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, aim to enhance early detection and treatment, running through March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:49 IST
In a significant healthcare initiative, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh inaugurated a state-wide screening drive on Thursday, focusing on non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This drive is part of a national effort to identify common health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancers of the oral, breast, and cervical varieties among those aged 30 and above.

The program will be implemented across various healthcare facilities, including Primary Health Centres, 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', community health centres, and district hospitals in both rural and urban settings. This initiative is aligned with the National Programme for Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, with screenings scheduled to continue until March 31.

While speaking at the launch in Saini Majra village, Singh underscored the campaign's focus on early detection and timely treatment of NCDs, which typically require long-term care. Singh further stressed the importance of maintaining detailed online records to evaluate disease prevalence effectively and adjust healthcare strategies as needed.

