Vaccine Policy in Limbo as US Health Meeting Delayed

The upcoming meeting of U.S. vaccine advisers, initially scheduled for late February, has been postponed, confirmed a federal official on Thursday. This new development adds uncertainty to the Trump administration's vaccine policy following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent appointment to a top health position.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) typically convenes multiple times a year to assess scientific data and make vaccine-related recommendations. The latest postponement of the meeting, which was set to take several important votes, is to allow for public commentary, said Andrew Nixon, director of communications at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The postponement comes shortly after Kennedy assumed the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, amid controversy over his views on vaccines. Despite the surprise delay, Kennedy has pledged not to alter the ACIP's operations, assuring support from critics like Senator Bill Cassidy. While the delay raises concerns, health experts urge not to jump to conclusions regarding the new leadership's intentions.

