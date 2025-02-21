Left Menu

Vaccine Policy in Limbo as US Health Meeting Delayed

The postponement of a February meeting of U.S. vaccine advisers raises uncertainty about the Trump administration's vaccine policy following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The delay was intended to allow public comments. Kennedy faces scrutiny over his stance on vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming meeting of U.S. vaccine advisers, initially scheduled for late February, has been postponed, confirmed a federal official on Thursday. This new development adds uncertainty to the Trump administration's vaccine policy following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent appointment to a top health position.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) typically convenes multiple times a year to assess scientific data and make vaccine-related recommendations. The latest postponement of the meeting, which was set to take several important votes, is to allow for public commentary, said Andrew Nixon, director of communications at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The postponement comes shortly after Kennedy assumed the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, amid controversy over his views on vaccines. Despite the surprise delay, Kennedy has pledged not to alter the ACIP's operations, assuring support from critics like Senator Bill Cassidy. While the delay raises concerns, health experts urge not to jump to conclusions regarding the new leadership's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

