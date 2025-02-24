Left Menu

Pope's Health Shows Slight Improvement Amid Critical Battle with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, critically ill with double pneumonia, shows slight improvement in his condition according to the Vatican. Currently in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, he remains on oxygen but has resumed some work activities. Despite speculation from church officials, prayers continue globally for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:53 IST
Pope's Health Shows Slight Improvement Amid Critical Battle with Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, currently battling a critical bout of double pneumonia, is showing signs of slight improvement, the Vatican announced on Monday. The 88-year-old pontiff is in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for what has become his longest stay in nearly 12 years of papacy.

Despite these difficulties, the pope is actively participating in work, even making a call to the Catholic parish in Gaza. His recent health update reveals he's still receiving oxygen but at a reduced flow. Fortunately, a mild kidney insufficiency is reported not to be a concern.

The pope's condition has spurred public conjecture among Catholic cardinals, sparking discussions about potential future transitions within the Church. However, many, including New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, have emphasized the duty of prayer over speculation. Prayer vigils and services remain ongoing as supporters hope for his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025