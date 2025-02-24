Pope's Health Shows Slight Improvement Amid Critical Battle with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, currently battling a critical bout of double pneumonia, is showing signs of slight improvement, the Vatican announced on Monday. The 88-year-old pontiff is in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for what has become his longest stay in nearly 12 years of papacy.

Despite these difficulties, the pope is actively participating in work, even making a call to the Catholic parish in Gaza. His recent health update reveals he's still receiving oxygen but at a reduced flow. Fortunately, a mild kidney insufficiency is reported not to be a concern.

The pope's condition has spurred public conjecture among Catholic cardinals, sparking discussions about potential future transitions within the Church. However, many, including New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, have emphasized the duty of prayer over speculation. Prayer vigils and services remain ongoing as supporters hope for his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)