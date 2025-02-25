U.S. Treasury Secretary Urges China to Rethink Economic Strategy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a pointed message to China on Tuesday, calling for a shift towards increased domestic consumption to sustain economic growth. He argued that continued reliance on manufacturing and exports is not sustainable.

Speaking at an Australian Embassy event in Washington, Bessent highlighted the need for decisive action. He warned that China should not be allowed to 'export their deflation to the rest of the world.'

Bessent's comments underscore a broader economic dialogue and reflect growing concern about the balance between global and domestic economic strategies.

