U.S. Treasury Secretary Urges China to Rethink Economic Strategy
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed the need for China to enhance domestic consumption rather than relying heavily on manufacturing and exports for economic growth. He emphasized the importance of countering China's approach at a Washington event, warning against the global impact of exported deflation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a pointed message to China on Tuesday, calling for a shift towards increased domestic consumption to sustain economic growth. He argued that continued reliance on manufacturing and exports is not sustainable.
Speaking at an Australian Embassy event in Washington, Bessent highlighted the need for decisive action. He warned that China should not be allowed to 'export their deflation to the rest of the world.'
Bessent's comments underscore a broader economic dialogue and reflect growing concern about the balance between global and domestic economic strategies.
