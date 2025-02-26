India's Global Healthcare Ambitions: Innovation and Collaboration

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed India's commitment to global healthcare collaboration during his address at BioAsia 2025. He emphasized India's role as a world pharmacy and underscored the nation's innovative strides in digital health and biopharma, citing the cost-effective and talented workforce as pivotal assets.

In his speech, Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering international collaborations and advancing healthcare technologies. He pointed out initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive schemes for pharmaceuticals and the Genome India project as key components of India's healthcare transformation strategy.

Goyal outlined transformative healthcare measures implemented over the past decade, such as free public healthcare services and the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These steps, along with budget concessions for life-saving drugs, position India as a leader in healthcare manufacturing and delivery on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)