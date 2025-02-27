Left Menu

Tragic Measles Outbreak in Texas: Unvaccinated Child's Death Sparks Alarm

A child in West Texas has died from measles, marking the first U.S. measles death in a decade. The outbreak has affected over 130 people in Texas and New Mexico, mainly among unvaccinated children. The situation highlights ongoing debates around vaccination and public health responses.

A tragic turn has unfolded in West Texas following the death of a child from measles, state health officials reported on Wednesday. This marks the first measles-related death in the United States in a decade, amid a growing outbreak that has expanded to over 130 cases spanning two states.

The deceased child had not been vaccinated against the highly contagious disease, according to the Texas Department of Health, which confirmed the death occurred overnight at a children's hospital. A press conference with local health and town officials is scheduled for later in the day to address the community.

The outbreak has primarily impacted children in West Texas and spread to eastern New Mexico, raising concerns about future cases. Health experts stress the risk of measles, noting the high hospitalization rate among infected individuals, and point to a large under-vaccinated population in a rural Mennonite community as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

