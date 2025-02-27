Tragic Measles Outbreak in Texas: Unvaccinated Child's Death Sparks Alarm

A tragic turn has unfolded in West Texas following the death of a child from measles, state health officials reported on Wednesday. This marks the first measles-related death in the United States in a decade, amid a growing outbreak that has expanded to over 130 cases spanning two states.

The deceased child had not been vaccinated against the highly contagious disease, according to the Texas Department of Health, which confirmed the death occurred overnight at a children's hospital. A press conference with local health and town officials is scheduled for later in the day to address the community.

The outbreak has primarily impacted children in West Texas and spread to eastern New Mexico, raising concerns about future cases. Health experts stress the risk of measles, noting the high hospitalization rate among infected individuals, and point to a large under-vaccinated population in a rural Mennonite community as a contributing factor.

